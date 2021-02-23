ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 12,192 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $42,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

IDXX opened at $536.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,898 shares of company stock valued at $22,009,501. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.