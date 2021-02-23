ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 189,882 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,204,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,882 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Micron Technology worth $90,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average is $62.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,566 shares of company stock worth $9,485,357 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.