ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $58,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.82.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN opened at $460.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $502.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $386.83 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.