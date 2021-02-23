ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 171,106 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,106 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of The Kraft Heinz worth $37,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of -93.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

