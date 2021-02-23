ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,875 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $69,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM opened at $240.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.12. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,144 shares of company stock valued at $16,619,830. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.83.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

