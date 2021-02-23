ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,933 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.50% of Magnite worth $51,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth about $20,494,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth about $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth about $18,548,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth about $13,945,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.11 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $64.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78.

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 18,033 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $350,561.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,694.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,402,995. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

