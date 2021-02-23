ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Biogen worth $43,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Biogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

BIIB stock opened at $284.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

