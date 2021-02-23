ProShare Advisors LLC Has $100.97 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,058,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Atmos Energy worth $100,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after buying an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

