ProShare Advisors LLC Has $102.24 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,281 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of The Clorox worth $102,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in The Clorox by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 305,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,626,000 after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $187.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.49. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,261 shares of company stock valued at $94,009,663. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

