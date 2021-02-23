ProShare Advisors LLC Has $102.57 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Intuit worth $102,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.09.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $401.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $423.74.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

