ProShare Advisors LLC Has $64.28 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Chewy worth $64,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Chewy by 624.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,720,253.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.39.

CHWY opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.74 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.19. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

