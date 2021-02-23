ProShare Advisors LLC Has $67.18 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,353 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Etsy worth $67,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $165,625,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,001,000 after buying an additional 43,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $213.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.14 and a 200-day moving average of $157.34. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $239.47.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $66,075.95. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,346. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

