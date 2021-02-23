ProShare Advisors LLC Has $70.84 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,064 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $70,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after buying an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,122,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,952,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,239,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,443,000 after buying an additional 86,724 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,071,000 after buying an additional 91,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $214.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.14 and a 200-day moving average of $238.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.85.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

