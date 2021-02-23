ProShare Advisors LLC Has $85.96 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,909 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of JD.com worth $85,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 50.1% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.77. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

