ProShare Advisors LLC Has $95.79 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MercadoLibre worth $95,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,703,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bradesco Corretora cut MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,611.17.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,788.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,179.43 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,850.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,444.21. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

