ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,703 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Fiserv worth $71,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,866,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,001,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,647,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average is $106.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.