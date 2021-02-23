ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,313,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,417 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.75% of Leggett & Platt worth $102,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $791,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,313,000. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

LEG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

