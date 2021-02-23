ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,711 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $102,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

ADM stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

