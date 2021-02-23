ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,981 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $40,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $148.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

