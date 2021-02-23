ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 35,334 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,487 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,334 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Electronic Arts worth $40,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,925 shares of company stock worth $16,466,045. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $142.26 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.31 and its 200 day moving average is $134.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

