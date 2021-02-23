ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 115.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571,995 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $102,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Finally, Granger Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

