ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,943 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Workday worth $37,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $269.95 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of -144.36 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.90.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.