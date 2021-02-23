ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,327 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $43,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 537.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,690,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,138,000 after buying an additional 1,425,038 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NIKE by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,601,529,000 after buying an additional 1,236,833 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 237.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after buying an additional 764,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in NIKE by 32.6% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,467,000 after buying an additional 580,158 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of NKE opened at $136.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day moving average is $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

