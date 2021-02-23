ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) Shares Down 1.1%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV)’s share price were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 17,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

Get ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.52% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.