Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) fell 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.44. 7,914,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 3,286,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

