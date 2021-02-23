Prospect Capital (NYSE:PBY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.55

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.55 and traded as high as $25.80. Prospect Capital shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 2,878 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

There is no company description available for Prospect Capital Corp.

