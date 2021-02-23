Prosper Trading Up 28.3% Over Last 7 Days (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Prosper has a market capitalization of $23.40 million and $8.94 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prosper has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. One Prosper token can now be bought for approximately $5.23 or 0.00010714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00459919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00068806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00079662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00057462 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.00514968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00072426 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 100.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

