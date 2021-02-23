Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Shares Down 1.7%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $125.00 and last traded at $125.00. 9,284 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 5,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.15.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Prosus alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.94.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.