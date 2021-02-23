Protech Home Medical Corp. (PHM.V) (CVE:PHM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PHM.V) (CVE:PHM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.12. Protech Home Medical Corp. (PHM.V) shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 1,528,975 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.78. The stock has a market cap of C$47.90 million and a PE ratio of 57.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12.

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment The company was formerly known as Patient Home Monitoring Corp.

