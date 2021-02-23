Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.26% of Proto Labs worth $667,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Proto Labs by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

Proto Labs stock opened at $165.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $286.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.87.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

PRLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.25.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

