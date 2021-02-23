Proton Token (PTT) One Day Volume Tops $231,255.00

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Proton Token has traded 115.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $242,181.39 and $231,255.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.94 or 0.00701094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00031720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00038099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,067.57 or 0.04366889 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

PTT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

