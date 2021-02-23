Proton (XPR) Price Down 9.6% This Week

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Proton token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $23.67 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proton has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00052479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.90 or 0.00694865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00032386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00038341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00057560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,039.27 or 0.04334726 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

XPR is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,413,649,131 tokens. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

