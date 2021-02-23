Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.98. 1,260,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,124,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

The company has a market cap of $789.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 167,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

