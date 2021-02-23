Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.98. 1,260,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,124,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.
The company has a market cap of $789.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55.
About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
