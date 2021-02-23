Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

