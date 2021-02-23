PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Shares Down 4.8%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 8,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,319,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Get PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Asia, and the United States. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and inter-bank call money, as well as deposits on call from customers, and other banks and financial institutions. It also offers cards; working capital and investment loans; mortgages, housing, motor vehicle, and other consumer loans; program loans to support the development of small and middle scale businesses and cooperatives; Kupedes loans to micro scale industries and fixed income employees in agriculture, manufacturing, trading, and other sectors; and syndicated loans.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.