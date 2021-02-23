PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 8,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 25,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

About PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF)

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. It operates in four division: Prescription Pharmaceutical, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. The company offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.