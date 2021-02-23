PTK Acquisition (NYSE:PTK) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.32. 281,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 444% from the average session volume of 51,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PTK Acquisition stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PTK Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTK Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:PTK)

PTK Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

