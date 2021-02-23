PTON (PTON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One PTON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PTON has traded 56.4% lower against the dollar. PTON has a market cap of $229,251.61 and $266.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00053557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.65 or 0.00704098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00031589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00038043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00057912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,059.83 or 0.04346872 BTC.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PTON is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

