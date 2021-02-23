Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s stock price was down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 4,127,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,127,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 42.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 231,478 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.