Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s stock price was down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 4,127,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,127,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.66.
About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
