Pulmonx (LUNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Pulmonx to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.00. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $69.48.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.