PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,110 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup comprises 1.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of PulteGroup worth $31,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $69,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PHM. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.