Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,443.00

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $11,443.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.53 or 0.00468992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00071064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00081822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.49 or 0.00516490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00073714 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

