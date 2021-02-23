Pundi X (NPXS) Market Cap Achieves $539.38 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded up 135.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a total market cap of $539.38 million and approximately $686.58 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.94 or 0.00729957 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00031499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00037294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00057538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.39 or 0.04603544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a token. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

