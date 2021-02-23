Punk Basic Price Tops $34,782.05 (PUNK-BASIC)

Punk Basic (CURRENCY:PUNK-BASIC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Punk Basic coin can now be bought for about $34,782.05 or 0.71487830 BTC on exchanges. Punk Basic has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $63,933.00 worth of Punk Basic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Punk Basic has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Punk Basic alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.90 or 0.00464303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00070180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00078655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055539 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.26 or 0.00487635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00072414 BTC.

Punk Basic Profile

Punk Basic’s total supply is 120 coins. Punk Basic’s official Twitter account is @NFTX_

Punk Basic Coin Trading

Punk Basic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Punk Basic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Punk Basic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Punk Basic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Punk Basic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Punk Basic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.