Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Shares Down 10.4%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)’s share price traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $5.15. 716,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,279,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Purple Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea.

