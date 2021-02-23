Pylon Network (PYLNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $577,155.98

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Pylon Network token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001996 BTC on major exchanges. Pylon Network has a total market capitalization of $577,155.98 and $2,013.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pylon Network has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00051530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.38 or 0.00725320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00031292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00037366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.92 or 0.04363621 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

PYLNT is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

