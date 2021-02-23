Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $48,827.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 25.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $882,015.30 and approximately $48,827.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for about $5.46 or 0.00011523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.83 or 0.00470240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00068781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00079986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 144.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.78 or 0.00501790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00076806 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

