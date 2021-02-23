Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Colfax Co. Lifted by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Colfax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

CFX opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. Colfax has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -898.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $167,709.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,987.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $1,096,011. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,086,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,601,000 after purchasing an additional 703,654 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Colfax by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,543,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Colfax by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after acquiring an additional 314,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Colfax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.