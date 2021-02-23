Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) Issued By Cormark (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NGD. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price (down from C$4.25) on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.47.

TSE:NGD opened at C$2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.47.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

