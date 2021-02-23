Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) shares dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $12.11. Approximately 1,723,715 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,389,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QELL. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $11,983,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $7,263,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,558,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,938,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,458,000.

About Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL)

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

